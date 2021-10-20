(From left to right) Williston State volleyball members Jade Llamas, Keely Fossum, Isabel Evans, Sydney Labatte and Peyton Brown hold up head coach Chelsea Hinck during a photoshoot on Sept. 27 inside The Well.
Five sophomores at Williston State College are this week’s stand-out athletes.
And those sophomores are none other than the five leaders on the WSC volleyball team.
Keely Fossum (No. 3), Peyton Brown (No. 4), Sydney Labatte (No. 10), Jade Llamas (No. 12), and Isabel Evans (No. 18) led the team in their final season as Lady Tetons.
On Wednesday, Oct. 20, the five Lady Tetons will play in their last regular season match inside the Well. They will also be recognized before the start of Wednesday’s match because it’s Sophomore Night.
Here’s a look at their stats from this season. Stats were taken from the WSC Tetons website on Oct. 20.
Keely Fossum
Fossum has played in 13 matches this season.
She’s had 19 sets, 19 kills, three digs, three solo blocks and four block assists, according to the Tetons’ website.
Overall, she has 61 total attacks and collected 24 points this season.
Peyton Brown
Brown has played in 21 matches this season.
She’s had four kills, 39 sets, 129 assists, 14 service aces and 64 digs.
She has had 35 total attacks this season, and collected 18 points.
Sydney Labatte
Labatte has been in 26 matches this season.
And from those matches she’s racked up 75 sets, 115 kills, 28 digs, five solo blocks and 44 block assists.
Her hitting percentage was .165.
She has had 328 total attacks and overall collected 142 points.
She has also started in every match she played this season.
Jade Llamas
Llamas has been in 23 matches this season, and started in 22 of those matches.
She has 82 sets, 28 kills and 104 total attacks.
She also has 34 aces, 412 assists and 209 digs.
In total she collected 62 points this season.
Isabel Evans
Evans has started in all 27 matches this season.
She has 202 kills, 97 sets and 516 total attacks.
Her hitting percentage was .246.
She also has 30 service aces, 26 digs, 26 solo blocks and 96 block assists.
In total she collected 306 points this season.
Congratulations to the Lady Tetons, and good luck to all of you during the remainder of your school year.
Also, congratulations to the WSC volleyball coaches on a job well done this season—Chelsea Hinck, the head coach, and assistant coaches Faith Faldalen and Alycia McGlothlin.