The Williston State College softball team starts postseason gameplay this week, and after a difficult season the Lady Tetons are looking for a win.

The National Junior College Athletic Association Division II, West Sub-Region XIII Playoffs start on May 3 and extends through May 5.

All games will be in Glendive, Montana, which is an hour behind Williston.

The top two teams will advance to the Region Tournament.

The Lady Tetons, ranked No. 5 in the conference, will play in Game One against Bismarck State College, ranked No. 4, at 11 a.m. (central time) on May 3.

They’ll play two games and if they win, they’ll play at 3 p.m. (central time) in Game 3 against Dawson Community College, ranked No. 1.

However, if they lose, they will play at 5 p.m. (central time) in Game 4 against Miles Community College or Lake Region (whichever team loses in Game Two).



