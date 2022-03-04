The Williston State College softball team dropped a pair of games on Thursday, March 3 ahead of a busy weekend slate.
Williston State played well in a close 15-11 loss to Monroe College on Thursday, but the Lady Tetons got shut out in a 20-0 loss to Jackson College.
The losses come ahead of a weekend where the Lady Tetons will play six games, with two each on Friday, March 4, Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6.
All statistics referenced are from the Williston State College athletics website.
In the loss to Monroe College, the Lady Tetons fell behind early, took a lead in the middle innings and lost the lead in the final few innings.
Monroe College jumped ahead 3-1 in the first inning, but Williston State responded by scoring four runs in the second inning, whereas Monroe scored two runs.
Heading into the third, the teams were tied at 5 runs apiece, but that was about the change.
Williston State scored three runs in the third inning, taking an 8-5 lead. Monroe scored five runs in the fourth and fifth innings total, but in the fifth inning, the Lady Tetons scored three runs to hold a 11-10 lead heading into the sixth.
It was in the sixth and seventh innings, though, where Monroe scored five runs to secure the lead and the win.
A couple Williston State players led the team at the plate.
Allison Nyquist was one of those players, as she recorded three hits in five at-bats, and she drove in three runs. Nyquist also had two doubles in the game. Ashlyn Halford also drove in three runs, while recording two hits.
Miranda Bechel also recorded three hits, tied for the team-high with Nyquist, and Klaire Morris and Marleigh Thurman each drove in one run as well.
Rounding out the Lady Teton hitting, Terrena Martin and Jordyn Zimmer each recorded one hit.
No statistics are on the WSC website for Williston State’s game against Jackson College.
Williston State’s busy weekend begins on Friday, as the Lady Tetons will take on Itasca Community College and Mott Community College.
On Saturday, Williston State will face St. Cloud Technical and Community College and Central Lakes College- Brainerd, and on Sunday, the Lady Tetons will face Macomb Community College in a doubleheader.