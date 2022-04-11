The Williston State College softball team has hit a rough patch lately in the season, as a series sweep has put the Lady Tetons on a 12-game losing streak.
Williston State faced off in a four-game series against Miles Community College on Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10, and Miles Community College won all four games handily.
All scores and dates referenced are from the Williston State College website.
On Saturday, which was the doubleheader hosted by Miles CC, the Lady Tetons lost by scores of 22-2 and 14-6, and on Sunday, which were the doubleheaders the Lady Tetons hosted, they lost by scores of 10-2 and 13-2.
Despite the tough losses, there are a few takeaways for Williston State from the weekend.
In the last 12 games, the six runs are the second-most runs in a single game for the Lady Tetons. Although they lost, scoring a good amount like that is a positive going forward.
On top of that, overall, the Lady Tetons did not allow themselves to be shut out. They averaged three runs per game over the series.
Williston State’s bats are able to get some scoring going, and that is something that could be vital going forward.
The Lady Tetons have a small road trip coming up, but after that, they will be back at home for a good stretch of games.
On Wednesday, April 13, the Lady Tetons will be on the road for a doubleheader against Dakota College at Bottineau, and on Friday, April 15, they will be on the road against Bismarck State College.
After that, though, starting on Saturday, April 16 and going through Saturday, April 23, the Lady Tetons will have six home games.