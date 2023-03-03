The Williston State College Lady Teton softball team is gearing up to travel to Tucson, Arizona, from next week and play in spring training games to get ready for the season.
The team has been practicing at the Williston ARC indoor facility, so a chance to play outside and get some reps will be a welcomed change. Getting back into the swing of things will be the goal for the the Tetons.
"The goals are to get outside and get live reps," Head Coach Jared Ward said. "We are pretty much done being inside, 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. practices for six weeks. It's a lot so it will be good to be outside. Obviously we want to have some competitive games and kind of shake the rust off before we get back to the conference. We want to return healthy, that's a huge goal for us."
Ward has added a number of new recruits this year to help with defense. The team is looking to add a new system, meaning practices early on have been getting familiar again.
"Practice at this point is a lot of getting the arms in shape, making sure that we all are comfortable with our defenses that we are running. We added a lot of first and third [basemen], we added a lot of bunt defenses. So for the sophomores that have returned from last year, it is definitely a more complex system. The freshman don't really know anything else, so they are used to it. Some of us had to really gear up, lock in, and focus which is cool," Ward said.
The sophomores are bringing more than experience on the field to the season this year. They will bring a form of toughness and offer leadership to the freshman to the team.
"They give us a sense of toughness," Ward said. "They help our freshman kind of see around the coroner. I think a lot of times as players, they get their worth from their performance. So if they have a bad day they say 'Ah I am the worst player ever I shouldn't be on this team.' The sophomores help the coaching staff show the players that there is a tomorrow. It is a long year we get a lot of opportunities, there are a lot of games to play so one bad at-bat doesn't the season."
After not performing up to their expectations last year and having to endure a rough season have made the sophomores mentally tougher.
"The sophomores you know on the scoreboard they got beat up a lot last year, we weren't very competitive. having battled through that they give us a toughness and an edge to help the freshman," Ward said.
Sophomore Poppy Carman is excited to come back to the team and prove themselves this year.
"Last year we didn't have the best season, so I am excited to comeback this season and prove ourselves. Actually win some games, and I am just excited to see how we improve this season as a team," she said.
Team atmosphere and chemistry is attracting players who play other sports to join the team. Sophomore Marleigh Thurman originally played volleyball for the Tetons the family atmosphere of the team persuade her to switch sports.
"My last year experience was crazy. I was on the volleyball team, then I quit volleyball to play softball. Because the teammates and the coaches are so welcoming. They made me feel like I had a family on the team. We had a great year last year, we played really well. So they motivated me to comeback and I am looking forward to working on this team this year to become a better family and succeed further," Thurman said.