The Williston State College softball team suffered two tough losses to Dawson Community College on Thursday, April 21.
Williston State lost both games of a doubleheader by scores of 30-5 and 21-0, according to the Williston State College athletics website.
Although the scores were available online, statistics for the Williston State players were not uploaded immediately.
The doubleheader Thursday included the first games that the Lady Tetons have been able to play since April 10 (11 days apart), due to inclement weather across the state.
With the losses, the Lady Tetons drop to 3-19 overall and 0-10 in conference play, according to the Teton website.
Williston State has a doubleheader against Dawson CC again on Friday, April 22 to round out a four-game series.
To finish April, Williston State has a home doubleheader against the North Dakota State College of Science on Saturday, April 30.
The Williston State baseball team also had a doubleheader scheduled for Thursday against Dawson Community College, but the Tetons lost both games.
The WSC website was not updated with the final scores, but the Teton Twitter account posted the final scores.
Williston State lost the doubleheader games by scores of 12-8 and 13-0.
The baseball team is also scheduled to play another doubleheader on Friday against Dawson CC, and the Tetons will also host a doubleheader on Saturday, April 30 against the North Dakota State College of Science.