The Williston State College volleyball program has announced the signing of their newest recruit, Amy Grevious.
A defensive specialist from Manhattan, Montana, Grevious finished her senior high school season in 2019 with 534 aces and 80 digs while becoming an academic all-state selection. Also spending her time as a basketball and softball player in high school, Grevious is currently the president of the 4-H Manhattan Livestock Club.
The Williston Herald asked the three-sport high school standout about her expectations as a new member of the Teton program and what she looks to accomplish as a collegiate student-athlete. Here is what Grevious had to say via email.
What made you interested in joining the Tetons?
Grevious: I was looking around at different colleges, and realized how awesome and nice the facility is. Lots of the other colleges didn't have all the opportunities that Williston has, and coach Hinck contacted me on a college recruiting site and was very supportive and helpful, and I appreciated that.
As you begin your collegiate career, what are you most looking forward to?
Grevious: In college, I am looking forward to meeting new people, and becoming part of the team that seems to be a family. I am looking forward to coming into North Dakota to find what the future holds for me. I am super excited to travel with the team and make new relationships.
Talk about your academic achievement of finishing up HS as an academic all-state selection. What drives you to succeed on the court and in the classroom?
Grevious: My coaches in high school were super helpful when it came to my schooling, so that helped me out a lot. Being a student-athlete, I try to succeed in the classroom first, so then I am able to play on the court still. I try and finish up all my homework when I can so then I can get to playing my sport.
Discuss your involvement in the 4-H program and why it is important to you.
Grevious: I have been in 4-H for 12 years now, and I love all the experience I have had with it. 4-H has taught me a lot about giving to others in need, and how just a small thing could make someone's day, and it has taught me a lot about what life means.
Playing basketball, softball and volleyball in high school, was it a hard decision to choose which sport you want to focus on at the next level?
Grevious: I think I have always had a special spot in my heart for volleyball over softball and basketball. The other two sports gave me a lot of different experiences though, and I loved that.
What is your biggest strength that you bring to the club, and what are some of the things you need to improve on?
Grevious: I feel like I will bring a competitive attitude and hard work. I love being on a team and I love to make everything I do fun. I feel like I have a lot to work on when it comes to anything, but for this club, I need to work on trying new things and not being afraid or nervous while giving it my all.
What long-term goals would you like to achieve as a member of the Tetons?
Grevious: Some long-term goals I would like to achieve as a Teton would be to make family and friends for a lifetime and get a job that will fit me. I think that being part of a collegiate team will teach me a lot and give me a lot of new experiences that I will need later in life.
Have you gotten to meet any of your future WSC teammates? If so, what was that experience like?
Grevious: Sadly, because of COVID-19, I haven't had a chance to meet the team in person, but luckily I got to be on a Zoom call with the team, and I think that it helped my decision so much because the girls seemed to be very helpful and all very nice.