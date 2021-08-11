Isabel Evans, Keely Fossum, Jade Llamas, Peyton Brown and Sydney Labatte made it very clear that there is something special about the Williston State College volleyball team this year.
As returning sophomores for the team, they share the responsibility of guiding the 13 freshmen who joined this year.
But they said they’re far from worried because this year everyone already shares a special bond, and the season just started.
“I think the difference between last year and this year is we’re much closer,” Labatte said.
When they were talking about their teammates during an Aug. 11 interview, the returning sophomores said the connection they are seeing during their practices is making their job as leaders a lot easier and less stressful.
For instance, Fossum and Brown said that because the new members are responsible and connect so well with one another, it’s not so hard to try to form bonds and they don’t have to force those bonds either.
Brown said part of the reason why this connection exists is because a lot of the newcomers came earlier this summer to practice with the sophomores.
And Evans said seeing this type of effort and determination from younger teammates is a great feeling.
“They have a lot of drive and grit so they really don’t need a lot of guidance because they know what work they need to put in,” Evans said.
The connection everyone shares is also seen on the court.
They said during practices everyone is loud and actively trying to do better.
“There’s a lot more team effort,” Brown said. “Everybody is going for the ball and nobody is watching the ball drop to the ground.”
On top of the effort, they said everyone knows their position and knows what is expected of them.
Take the back row for example, Llamas said they have members who are absolutely dominating it.
And what helps with that is the good coach to player connection the team has, Llamas said.
Ultimately, they said this season is going to be a good one for WSC volleyball because of the amount of work that they’ve already put into it.
And as Evans put it, there are no worries or doubts when it comes to her team’s success.