The Williston State College mens and womens basketball teams both earned victories over Dawson Community College on Monday, Jan. 17.
Williston State’s womens team won the game 68-67 in overtime, and the mens team won 74-70.
They were tough games to win, but both Teton teams played well and secured nice conference wins.
All statistics referenced are from the Williston State College athletics website.
In the mens game, the Tetons used a big first half to propel them to the win. Williston State outscored Dawson CC 44-31 in the first half, which was enough to ward off Dawson CC’s scoring advantage of 39-30 in the second half.
Leading the way for the Tetons was Clovis Gallon, who led all scorers with 20 points.
Off the bench, Galdo Tutu scored 16 points, the second-most of any scorer in the game, and Ezekiel Spann was the other double-digit scorer for Williston State, adding 13 points.
Ty Edwards added nine points in the contest, and Josh Favors scored eight points. Abi Adedo scored six points, and Fares Kacem scored two points to round out the team.
In the womens game, the Lady Tetons also started the game strong, holding a 33-26 lead at halftime.
Even at the end of the third quarter, Williston State held a lead, but Dawson CC had a big 24-point fourth quarter to tie the game.
The overtime period was even closer than the rest of the game, as the teams scored a combined nine points.
Williston State, though, outscored Dawson CC 5-4 in overtime to pull out the win.
The Lady Tetons had some great balanced scoring in the contest, as four players scored in double figures and eight players scored in general.
Brooklyn Douglas led the team with 12 points, and Sydney Labatte and Keeley Tini each scored 11 points. Jillian Litwiller scored 10 points, and rounding out the starting lineup, Hayley MacDonald scored six points.
Williston State got a big boost from its bench depth.
Emily Kurkowski and Irene de la Fuente each scored eight points, and Laiten Lantis scored two points.
The next game for the Williston State teams is on Thursday, Jan. 20, when they travel to take on Miles Community College.