The Williston State College men’s and women’s basketball teams both picked up wins over Dickinson State University JV on Thursday, Dec. 9.

The men’s team won 79-60, and the women’s team won 75-54, according to the Williston State College website.

In the men’s game, the Tetons held a solid lead at halftime, and they continued to hold a good lead throughout the rest of the game.

Three different players scored in double figures for Williston State, and nine different players in total scored.

Leading the way for the Tetons was Ezekiel Spann, who had 24 points. Abi Adedo and Galdo Tutu were the other double-digit scorers for the Tetons, and they had 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Rounding out the starting lineup were Clovis Gallon and Ty Edwards, who had nine and six points, respectively.

Coming off the bench, Landon Lang had four points, and Josh Favors, Matt Dufner and Fares Kacem each had two points.

In the women’s game, the Lady Tetons built an early lead that they held for the rest of the game.

Four different players scored in double figures, and in total, seven different players scored.

Keeley Tini led the team with 21 points, and she also led the team with nine rebounds.

Jillian Litwiller had 17 points, Sydney Labatte had 14 points and Hayley MacDonald had 13 points.

Rounding out the team, Brooklyn Douglas and Laiten Lantis had four points each, and Irene de la Fuente had two points.

The next game for Williston State’s teams is on Saturday, Dec. 18, when both teams travel to face Mesa Community College, according to the Teton athletic website.

