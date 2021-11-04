WSC men's, women's basketball opens season this weekend The Williston Herald Staff Nov 4, 2021 Nov 4, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week UPDATED Tetons Logo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save College basketball returns this weekend with both Williston State teams playing in New Town.The Teton's men's and women's basketball teams open their regular season with the Mon-Dak early season tournament in New Town.The tournament starts Friday and continues Saturday and Sunday. All games will take place at the 4 Bears Casino and Lodge. The Lady Tetons will play against Bismarck State College starting at 10:15 a.m. on Friday. The men's team will play Miles Community College at 5:15 pm.All other games times and opponents will be based on the results of the first round games. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tournament Basketball Game Sport Basketball Team Opponent Men Tetons Load comments MOST POPULAR One dead following early morning shooting in Williston Naomi Rae Rossow, 60 Dr. Francis R. Corner, 78 Williston couple bring the North Pole to Halloween every year Williams County will loan Cerilon $6 million for Trenton GTL plant Jundt releases statement, "strongly refuses" to step down Grenora-based farmer Wade Fischer talks about his journey into organic farming Jerry Sergent, 63 and Noreen Sergent, 62 Lordemann accepts new position, Williston Chamber seeking new president Jerry Dean Sergent, 63 and Noreen Ann Sergent, 62 Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back