UPDATED Tetons Logo

College basketball returns this weekend with both Williston State teams playing in New Town.

The Teton's men's and women's basketball teams open their regular season with the Mon-Dak early season tournament in New Town.

The tournament starts Friday and continues Saturday and Sunday. All games will take place at the 4 Bears Casino and Lodge. 

The Lady Tetons will play against Bismarck State College starting at 10:15 a.m. on Friday. The men's team will play Miles Community College at 5:15 pm.

All other games times and opponents will be based on the results of the first round games. 

