The Williston State College basketball teams lost some high-scoring shootouts against Miles Community College on Thursday, Feb. 4.
Against Miles CC, the men’s team lost 106-96 in a close contest, and the women’s team lost 79-63 in what was a fairly close game.
Here’s a breakdown of how the games played out for Williston State.
Men’s basketball
It was a big game for the Williston State bench, as the bench players contributed the most and kept the team in the game. The bench has been very reliable all season long, and despite the loss, once again the depth of the Tetons showed itself.
The leading scorer for Williston State was Kennan Reynolds, who poured in 26 points on 9-of-19 shooting in the game. His 26 points were the second-most in the game, behind Miles CC’s Dylan Hushaw, who scored 37.
Also off the bench, Adreone scored 15 points for the second most on the team, and Jalen Dearring scored 10 points. Overall, the bench scored 55 of the Tetons’ 96 points.
Trae Hugs and Nathaniel Powell both scored in double-figures out of the Williston State starters, scoring 12 and 10 points, respectively.
The shootout remained close throughout the game, and the statistics showed that.
Miles CC led Williston State by a hefty 46-34 margin, but the teams each had 14 assists total.
Williston State had an upper hand on defense somewhat, as they had 13 steals compared to Miles CC’s six, and Miles CC committed 17 turnovers compared to Williston State’s 8.
Next up for The Tetons is a road matchup against Dawson Community College on Monday, Feb. 8.
Women’s basketball
It was a somewhat lopsided loss for the Lady Tetons, not because of a big score difference or even statistical differences, but because a 41-point performance was the key to Miles Community College’s win.
Miles CC’s Rebekah Dallinger poured in 41 points on 14-of-22 shooting overall, including 4-of-9 on three-point shooting and 9-of-10 on free throw shooting.
The kicker is that no other player for Miles CC scored in double figures.
For the Lady Tetons, it was almost as if they were cheated out of the game, considering the production from Miles CC was so concentrated to a couple players.
Three other Miles CC players scored eight or nine points (two scored nine points), but otherwise, only three other players scored and they combined for 12 points.
Williston State had a pair of players score in double figures, as Jazzmyne Kailahi-Fulu scored 19 points and Keeley Tini scored 14 points.
The Lady Tetons also had good depth and balance in the game, as the starets scored 44 points and the bench added a solid 19 points.
Miles CC held a 38-25 advantage in rebounds, but Williston State recorded more assists and only had a few less steals.
The next game for the Lady Tetons is Monday, Feb. 8, which is a road game against Dawson Community College.