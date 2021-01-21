Both Williston State College basketball teams opened the season with losses on the road on Wednesday, Jan. 20, at the hands of Lake Region State College.
The women’s basketball team fared better than the men’s team did, and the games for both teams were conference games.
But, it is just the first game of the season, so there is a lot of time for the Tetons to bounce back.
Here is a breakdown of the games.
Women’s basketball
The Lady Tetons never fell behind too much in the game, and they were only outscored in three of the four quarters, by only a couple baskets each time.
At halftime, they only trailed by three points and were coming off a second quarter where they outscored Lake Region State College (15-14).
Williston’s own Makia Remus led the Lady Tetons with 14 points, while also getting a start, and the other double-figure score for Williston State was Sydney Labatte, who had 13 points.
In total, nine different Lady Tetons scored, but the thing that hurt them was shooting. Nine different players may have scored, but they did not shoot well enough to have abundance with their variety.
As a team, Williston State shot 33.9 percent overall, including 5.3 percent from three-point range.
The very good thing Williston State did that kept them in the game was playing defense well. The Lady Tetons recorded 14 steals, double what Lake Region State College recorded, and they had four blocks compared to zero for the Lady Royals.
Men’s basketball
Similarly to the women’s team, the men’s team had a bad game shooting the ball and only had a pair of players score in double figures.
The Tetons were still in the game at halftime, trailing by a decent-sized but manageable 39-27 score, but the second half is where the Royals took off.
In the second half, Williston State scored 34 points, but Lake Region State College poured in 52 points.
Alonzo Linton led the Tetos with 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting overall and played an overall good game, adding five rebounds and four steals.
Caleb Johnson came off the bench and scored 10 points as the other double-figure scorer, adding seven rebounds, one steal and one block.
Five Lake Region State College players scored in double figures, which hurt the Tetons’ efforts.
Williston State did have more steals and blocks than Lake Region State College, so there are some good things defensively that the Tetons can build off of.