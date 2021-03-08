Alonzo Linton and the Williston State College men’s basketball team had themselves a game against Dakota College at Bottineau.
The Tetons defeated the Lumberjacks 86-77 on Sunday, March 7, in a game where Williston State started to take over in the second half and never relinquished a nice lead.
Linton, who has been a leading scorer for the Tetons this season (averages 18 points per game), had another big night for his team; after a slow start where he didn’t score much and missed a couple shots, he got going pretty quickly and ended the game with a game-high 27 points.
His 27 points on Sunday is also his season-high so far, surpassing the 25 points he scored against Dawson Community College on February 28.
Overall, he shot 10-of-17 from the floor, including 3-of-5 from three-point range and 4-of-5 from the free throw line, an overall solid performance. He also recorded five rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks, doing a little bit of everything to help the Tetons. Sixteen of his 27 points came in the first half alone.
Linton had plenty of support in the win, as three other Teton players also scored in double figures. Caleb Johnson had 17 points, Trae Hugs had 13 points and Beni Fungula added 10 points.
Mabeny Naam added eight points, Adreone Sprinkles added six points and Jalen Dearring added five points, rounding out a well-balanced scoring attack for the Tetons.
Williston State had a slim lead at halftime, 40-36, but the Tetons allowed the Lumberjacks to stay that close. Otherwise, Williston State looked like it should’ve had a bigger lead, and in the second half, the Tetons got that bigger lead.
In the first five minutes and 10 seconds of the second half, Williston State opened up a 15-2 run to take a commanding 55-38 lead, which Dakota College at Bottineau could never come back from.
The Lumberjacks definitely tried, continually chipping away at the lead for the rest of the game and slowly working the score to just 79-71 with a little over two minutes left. Dakota College at Bottineau got to within seven points with a minute left, but the Tetons were able to make free throws down the stretch to punish the Lumberjacks for their foul-and-hope plan.
One area that really helped the Tetons in the game was in transition: Williston State played good defense and was able to score 14 points off turnovers. The Lumberjacks turned the ball over 13 times, and the Tetons recorded eight steals.
Dakota College at Bottineau played a good game, scoring 41 bench points to Williston State’s 16 and scoring 11 second-chance points to Williston State’s three, but the Tetons’ offense was too much to stop.
With the win, Williston State now has an 8-7 overall and conference record and is on a two-game winning streak.
The Tetons’ next game is Wednesday, March 10 at home against Lake Region State College, with the game time set for 7:30 p.m.