After a 30-point loss in the season opener, the Williston State College men’s basketball team won two straight games to get going and get in the win column for the first time this season.
Both wins were conference wins as well, so the Tetons have a good 2-1 record to start the season.
Here is a breakdown of each game, as the Tetons continue a four-game home stretch that will carry over into February.
Friday, Feb. 22- Williston State 84, Dakota College at Bottineau 78
With the victory over Dakota College at Bottineau, the Tetons notched a couple of achievements: They got their first win of the season, while also getting a road win under their belts, and they got their first conference win.
Not a bad way to bounce back after a season-opening loss for the Tetons.
The game was close throughout, but Williston State managed to hold statistical advantages over Dakota College at Bottineau in almost every category.
The biggest boost the Tetons got was that four different players scored in double figures, with Caleb Johnson scoring a team-high 20 points off the bench. Other than the top four scorers, though, Williston State had a bit more scoring depth than its opponent.
Ty Edwards, Famous Lefthand and Nathaniel Powell each had 12 points to help Williston State. In total, 11 Williston State players scored in the game, a better output than Dakota College at Bottineau’s seven players who scored.
The leading scorer in the game was Dakota College at Bottineau’s Trayvon Barney, who had 24 points. Three other players scored in double-figures for the Jacks, but the scoring depth was not there in the same volume as it was for the Tetons.
Williston State recorded more rebounds and assists than Dakota College at Bottineau, and across the board, the Tetons shot the ball better, including a sizable 26-16 made free throw advantage.
Monday, Jan. 25- North Dakota State College of Science 72, Williston State College 83
Once again, a well-balanced offensive attack helped the Tetons grab a win.
The win against the North Dakota State College of Science was the first home game for Williston State, the first part of a four-game homestand.
This time, five different Teton players scored in double-figures, with only three doing so for the Wildcats.
Alonzo Linton led the way this time for Williston State, scoring 18 points. Powell and Beni Fungula each had 15 points, and Johnson and Trae Hugs each had 12 points.
Linton was pretty close to recording a triple-double in fact, as he also recorded 10 rebounds and six assists.
Only seven players scored for the Tetons in the win this time around, but those seven scored in a high enough volume to get the job done.
The Wildcats had the game’s leading scorer, Ty Horner with 19 points, but aside from that, they did not lead the Tetons in many things.
The Wildcats recorded more rebounds, but the Tetons had more steals, assists, free throws made and better shooting statistics.
Once again, too, the Tetons had a good advantage with free throws, making 23 of 30, while the Wildcats made 12 of just 14.
While Williston State has been outdoing opponents in multiple areas so far (mainly in the two wins), free throws and balanced scoring are turning out to be the key factors. In the Tetons’ success.