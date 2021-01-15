tetons logo art.jpg

Games for the Williston State College men’s basketball team begin soon, with their first game scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 20 on the road at Lake Region State College.

Here is the list of their games, with a breakdown of any important notes to takeaway.

Jan. 20 at Lake Region State College

Jan. 22 at Dakota College at Bottineau

Jan. 25 vs. North Dakota State College of Science

Jan. 28 vs. United Tribes Technical College

Feb. 1 vs. Bismarck State College

Feb. 4 vs. Miles Community College

Feb. 8 at Dawson Community College

Feb. 11 at Dakota College at Bottineau

Feb. 18 vs. Lake Region State College

Feb. 21 at Bismarck State College

Feb. 24 at United Tribes Technical College

Feb. 28 vs. Dawson Community College

March 3 at Miles Community College

March 7 vs. Dakota College at Bottineau

March 10 vs. Lake Region State College

March 14 at North Dakota State College of Science

March 17 vs. United Tribes Technical College

March 20 at Dawson Community College

March 22 at Bismarck State College

March 25 vs. Miles Community College

While the Tetons do have to open the season with two straight road games, they turn things right around with a four-game home stretch.

The Tetons have a pretty good balance between home and road games, so there are never too many road games in a row.

The first conference game of the season is the opener on Jan. 20 against Lake Region State College, and the first division game for the Tetons will be against United Tribes Technical College on Jan. 28.

