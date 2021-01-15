Games for the Williston State College men’s basketball team begin soon, with their first game scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 20 on the road at Lake Region State College.
Here is the list of their games, with a breakdown of any important notes to takeaway.
Jan. 20 at Lake Region State College
Jan. 22 at Dakota College at Bottineau
Jan. 25 vs. North Dakota State College of Science
Jan. 28 vs. United Tribes Technical College
Feb. 1 vs. Bismarck State College
Feb. 4 vs. Miles Community College
Feb. 8 at Dawson Community College
Feb. 11 at Dakota College at Bottineau
Feb. 18 vs. Lake Region State College
Feb. 21 at Bismarck State College
Feb. 24 at United Tribes Technical College
Feb. 28 vs. Dawson Community College
March 3 at Miles Community College
March 7 vs. Dakota College at Bottineau
March 10 vs. Lake Region State College
March 14 at North Dakota State College of Science
March 17 vs. United Tribes Technical College
March 20 at Dawson Community College
March 22 at Bismarck State College
March 25 vs. Miles Community College
While the Tetons do have to open the season with two straight road games, they turn things right around with a four-game home stretch.
The Tetons have a pretty good balance between home and road games, so there are never too many road games in a row.
The first conference game of the season is the opener on Jan. 20 against Lake Region State College, and the first division game for the Tetons will be against United Tribes Technical College on Jan. 28.