Dawson Community College got the better of the Williston State College men's basketball team. but not by much.
The Tetons, despite playing well and coming close to winning, lost 81-78 to Dawson CC on Thursday, April 1 in the semifinals of the Region XIII tournament, meaning Williston State’s season has come to a close.
Just about two weeks ago, the teams met in one of the final regular season games, and Williston State only lost by five points, 84-79, nearly the same score as Thursday’s game.
Since a win over Miles Community College on March 3, the Tetons played well down the stretch of the season, and that momentum helped them get to the semifinals.
Jalen Dearring had another big postseason game for Williston State. After scoring 18 points off the bench in the quarterfinal win over Miles CC, Dearring led all scorers in Thursday’s game with 25 points, which is his season-high and beat out his season-high of 18 from the game against Miles CC.
Caleb Johnson also had a big game for the Tetons, scoring 18 points. Alonzo Linton was the only other Teton in double figures, adding 13 points. Nathaniel Powell had a big game on the boards, grabbing a game-high 15 rebounds.
Williston State had good depth for its scoring in the game, and some good volume in scoring from some players, but Dawson CC’s depth had just enough to out-do Williston State.
Nine of the 10 players that recorded playing time for Williston State scored, the same for Dawson CC. But while no player for Dawson CC had 20 points like Dearring, four players for the Buccaneers scored in double figures, and the players that didn’t scored more than the Williston State players who scored in single figures.
Otherwise, just looking at the statistics on paper and figuring out who won would be a coin toss.
The Tetons led in rebounding, and in steals and assists, the teams tied. Dawson CC had an advantage in overall shooting percentage and three-point shooting, but Williston State shot better from the free throw line.
Although the Tetons’ season came to an end, what they were able to accomplish this season shouldn’t be passed over.
Williston State was able to play all of its opponents competitively, and especially in the second half of the season, the Tetons played extremely well.
The Tetons had been playing well all season long, but especially down the stretch, things were clicking for them really well.