The Williston State College men's basketball team dropped a conference game to the Lake Region State College Royals at home Thursday night.
The Tetons lost 91-84 after a devastating second half that dealt a number of game-changing blows to Williston State.
In the first half of game play Williston State controlled the game and led by more than 10 points in some instances.
However, the last 10 minutes of the game were intense, aggressive and riddled with a series of personal fouls on the Tetons that gave the Royals the advantage they were looking for all game.
Once the Royals caught up to the Tetons and tied the game, the rest of the half was a constant back-and-forth battle for the lead.
Despite the loss, the Tetons showed tremendous improvement during Thursday's game compared to the first time they played the Royals back in January. This holds especially true when looking at the Tetons' offensive performance during Thursday's game.
This time around, the Tetons only lost by seven points but on Jan. 20 (the Tetons' home opener) they lost by 30 points (91-61 was the final score).
The Tetons will look for a win when they take on Bismarck State College on the road at 4 p.m. on Feb. 21.
The next home game is Feb. 28 against Dawson Community College. Tip off for that game is 4 p.m.