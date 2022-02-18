The Williston State College mens basketball team is on its worst losing streak of the season after its most recent game.
Williston State lost 88-60 to the North Dakota State College of Science on Thursday, Feb. 17, putting the Tetons on a six-game losing streak.
Overall on the season, the Tetons fell to 8-21 and 6-14 in conference play.
All statistics referenced are from the WSC athletics website.
The Teton offense couldn’t get things going in the game, as the team shot just 32.7 percent from the field overall, and only two scorers had great outings.
Ezekiel Spann led the team with 21 points in the game, which was the most of any scorer. Clovis Gallon also scored 14 points off the bench, but no other Williston State player hit double figures.
Fares Kacem got close to hitting the double-digit mark, scoring nine points for the Tetons. After him, Ty Edwards and Josh Favors scored five points each, and rounding out the team, Galdo Tutu, Abi Adedo and Matt Duffner each scored two points.
Williston State stayed consistent throughout the game, scoring 30 points in each half, but NDSCS scored 43 and 45 points in the halves, respectively.
The final game of the regular season is up next for the Tetons. They will travel to take on Dakota College at Bottineau on Sunday, Feb. 20 to close out the season.