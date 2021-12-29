UPDATED Tetons Logo

The Williston State College Tetons Logo. 

The Williston State College men’s basketball team lost a pair of close games before the holiday break, extending a losing streak to three games.

Williston State lost 67-62 to Mesa Community College on Dec. 18, and the Tetons lost to Chandler-Gilbert Community College on Dec. 19.

The Tetons played well in both games, but their opponents held just enough of an edge to squeeze out the wins.

Against Mesa CC, Williston State shared the ball well and got a lot of players involved in the scoring, but Mesa CC’s top scorers did just enough.

Abi Adedo led the Tetons with 17 points, and Ezekiel Spann and Clovis Gallon each had 13 points, with Gallon providing the boost off the bench.

Malik Kabia had seven points off the bench as well, and rounding out the starting lineup, Galdo Tutu had five points, Josh Favors had four points and Ty Edwards had three points.

Williston State’s bench outscored Mesa CC’s bench 20-3, but in the starting lineup, Quincy Reece had 22 points and BJ Burries had 19 points, which proved to be enough to lead Mesa CC to the win.

In the loss to Chandler-Gilbert, the Tetons once again had a good overall effort from the team, with seven players scoring, but Chandler-Gilbert matched that scoring depth.

Off the bench, Gallon led all scorers in the game, scoring 20 points, and Spann was the second leading scorer in the game, scoring 13 points.

Also coming off the bench was Favors, who scored 10 points. Tutu scored nine points, Adedo scored five points, Edwards scored three points and Fares Kacem scored two points.

Despite the balanced scoring, Chandler-Gilbert had eight players score in the game, which proved to be enough.

Although Williston State is currently riding a three-game losing streak through the break and into the new year, the Tetons have played well as of late.

Williston State may be able to use some of that momentum once play resumes, which will be on Jan. 6, when the Tetons face Dakota College at Bottineau at home.

Game results and box scores were found on the Tetons website on December 29, 2021.

