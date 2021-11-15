Josh Favors, No. 4 on the Williston State College men's basketball team, looks to see what his next move is going to be during a Nov. 13 home game against North Dakota State College of Science. The Tetons lost the game 99-55.
The Williston State College men’s basketball team dropped a pair of home games over the weekend.
The Tetons fell to the North Dakota State College of Science 99-55 on Saturday, Nov. 13, and lost to United Tribes Technical College 110-66 on Sunday, Nov. 14.
With the losses, Williston State is on a four-game losing streak.
Since Williston State opened the season with a win over Miles Community College, the Tetons have played well, especially in the two games following the win.
The season is still young for Williston State, so there is plenty of time for the Tetons to bounce back from the losses. On top of that, Williston State has a new coach and nearly an entirely new roster, so there are a lot of adjustments the team will be making.
After the home games over the weekend, it will be a little bit before Williston State is back at home.
On Wednesday, Nov. 17, the Tetons travel to face Bismarck State College, and on Saturday, Nov. 20, they travel to take on Dakota College at Bottineau.
The next home game for Williston State is Friday, Nov. 26 against Eastern Wyoming College, as part of the Williston State Booster Club Invitational.