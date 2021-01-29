Williston State scored 100 points in its latest win, a 120-90 win over United Tribes Technical College on Thursday, Jan. 28.
The Tetons have shown a good offense so far this season, and the culmination of the team’s depth and abilities on offense resulted in the blowout, high-scoring win.
Six different Williston State players scored in double-figures, led once again by Alonzo Linton.
Linton has carved himself out early this season as a leader on the team, leading the team in scoring in all three games that he has played in.
So far this season, Linton has averaged 18.7 points per game, showing that he can be relied on to get the team going and get baskets when they need him to.
Here are the other leading scorers from the Tetons’ win: Nathaniel Powell 19, Keenan Reynolds 16, Trae Hugs 15, Caleb Johnson 15 and Famous Lefthand 11.
What is really impressive about the Tetons’ scoring is the balance between the starters’ scoring and the bench help.
In the win over United Tribes for example, the starters accounted for 66 points, but the players off the bench put up an impressive 54 points combined.
To be able to get that kind of production from your bench is a great thing, and it is something that has helped Williston State so far and will continue to help them.
The game was close for the first quarter of the game, with United Tribes even taking the lead or tying the game a few times, but after the first 10 minutes, the Tetons started to pick it up.
With 6:30 left in the first half, Linton hit a three-pointer to put the Tetons up 34-21, and they never relinquished a 14-point lead for the rest of the first half, taking a 53-38 lead into halftime.
The opening stretch of the second half was crucial for United Tribes to try and get some momentum to get back into the game, and while they did cut the Williston State lead to single figures (56-47 with 18:31 left), they couldn’t get any further.
The Tetons immediately got the lead back to double figures with a Ty Edwards three-pointer, and they never looked back.
Williston State jumped out to a 20-point lead with 15:19 left (74-54), after Hugs made a layup, and eventually the Tetons got out to a 30-point lead with 7:39 left (98-68), after Powell made a free throw.
Powell also had the honors of getting the team to 100 points, getting a tip-in to go with 7:15 left in the game.
Williston came away with advantages across the board: The Tetons led United Tribes in steals 11-7, and they also led in assists, 24-11. The only area where United Tribes did better was shooting free throws, as United Tribes shot 58.8 percent from the free throw line compared to Williston State’s 54.5 percent.
The win marks the third-straight for Williston State, and it was both a conference and division win.
Williston State still has two more games of the homestand before the team hits the road again. Next up is Bismarck State College on Monday, Feb. 1.