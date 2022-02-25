The Williston State College mens basketball team’s season came to an end on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Williston State lost in the first round of the postseason tournament, falling 77-66 to Lake Region State College. The Tetons were the No. 6 seed, while Lake Region was the No. 3 seed.
It was a good game overall from the Tetons, but they were outmatched by Lake Region.
All statistics referenced are from the Williston State College athletics website.
The first half was the key difference in the game, as Lake Region outscored the Tetons 38-28, a lead Lake Region held for the rest of the game.
Williston State stayed right with Lake Region in the second half, as the Tetons were only outscored by one point in the second half (39-38).
Ezekiel Spann led the Tetons with 14 points, and three other Williston State players also scored in double figures.
Galdo Tutu, Ty Edwards and Fares Kacem each scored 12 points in the contest. Also scoring for Williston State in the game were Josh Favors (three points), Abi Adedo (seven points) and Clovis Gallon (six points).
Williston State did get better bench production than Lake Region in the contest (13-2), but Lake Region’s starters carried the team by outsourcing Williston State’s starters 75-53.
The Tetons finished the season with an 8-23 overall record, and they also garnered a 6-15 conference record.
Most of the Williston State roster is new this season, and the Tetons also had a new coach for this season. Given those circumstances, Williston State did good and had some good wins.