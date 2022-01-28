The Williston State College mens basketball team split a pair of recent conference games, as the Tetons played well overall in both.
On Wednesday, Jan. 26 the Tetons lost to the North Dakota State College of Science 85-71, but on Thursday, Jan. 27, the Tetons bounced back and defeated United Tribes Technical College 92-84.
All statistics and scores referenced are from the Williston State College athletics website.
Against United Tribes, the second half of the game was the difference for the Tetons, as they poured in 52 points after trailing at halftime.
United Tribes led Williston State at the end of the first half, 46-40, but the Tetons stormed back and outscored United Tribes 52-38 in the second half to get the win.
Williston State’s starting lineup did a lot of the heavy lifting in the win, but the Tetons got some good support from the bench as well.
Leading the Tetons was Josh Favors who scored 27 points. Of that 27 points, Favors shot a perfect 10-of-10 from the free throw line, and his 27 points were the second-most of any scorer in the game.
Ezekiel Spann and Clovis Gallon each had big games for the Tetons as well, each recording a double-double. Spann had 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Gallon had 14 points and 11 rebounds.
The other double-digit scorer in the starting lineup for the Tetons was Abi Adedo, who scored 11 points. Off the bench, Galdo Tutu scored 10 points.
Rounding out the Williston scoring, Ty Edwards had seven points, and Fares Kacem scored four points.
Everything went right for Williston State offensively in the win. As a team, the Tetons shot 52.5 percent from the field overall (31-59), and they shot 50 percent (9-18) from three-point range. On top of that, the Tetons made 21-of-25 attempts from the free throw line.
Against the North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS), the Tetons didn’t have as much of a balanced attack, but they still did well offensively.
Spann led the team with 23 points off the bench, the most points by any player in the game. Gallon scored 22 points, the second-most in the game, but they were the only double-digit scorers for WSC.
Favors and Adedo nearly hit double-digits, scoring nine and eight points, respectively. Rounding out the team, Tutu scored four points, Edwards scored three points and Kacem scored two points.
After this week’s results, the Tetons are on quite the stretch as of late. In their last seven games, the Tetons are 4-3, but out of their last four games, they have won three of them.
Williston State currently holds an 8-15 overall record and a 6-8 conference record. The next game for the Tetons is on Monday, Jan. 31 at Bismarck State College.