Head Coach of the Williston State College Men's Basketball team Alex Herman has confirmed the 2023 recruiting class for the 2023-24 season. The new class brings in two Williston locals as well as a plethora of talent in Western North Dakota as well as successfully targeting talent across the globe.
2023 Class:
Tyson Enget Powers Lake, ND | Powers Lake High School
Benjamin Yombi|Stockholm, Sweden | AIK
Brady Feller|Surrey, ND | Bishop Ryan High
Tyrese Annace|Dickinson, ND | Dickinson High
Wil Olson|Williston, ND | Williston High School
Ian Johnson|Minot, ND | Bishop Ryan High School
Richard Massey|Katy, TX | Morton Ranch High School
Mekhi Marks|Omaha, NE | Omaha Northwest High School
Austin Baumer|Williston, ND | Williston High School
Rylan Olson|Minot, ND | Des Lacs-Burlington High School
Freedom Leon|Piarco, Trinidad | Trinity College
Tyler Best|Melbourne, Australia | Wallan Panthers
Rex Stirling|Melbourne, Australia
Cameron Daust|Mittagong, Australia
Herman, who last season finished his first season as head coach and has now completed his first year of full recruitment, knows the system that he wants to implement and can target specific players that fit best in those systems.
This season after successfully targeting those key players, the returning sophomores who had a year in Herman's system have the new responsibility of getting the new players ready, and Herman knows the sophomores are up for the task.
"I think we did a good job at knowing what we want our identity to be, and then going and finding the right guys that possess those characteristics," Herman said. "Our returning sophomores were handed a lot of responsibility and given leadership roles this past spring in order to get them ready and understand what is going to be expected of them once we return to campus in August, I think we were again able to have a good idea of who was returning, and then making sure our recruiting class had what we needed more of."
Last year Herman was hired late in the recruiting process so he didn't have the chance to take full control. Last year the players who weren't recruited by Herman did an excellent job of buying into the program and the systems Herman is building for the Tetons.
However, this year Herman was able to take control of the process and target specific players to build within his preferred system.
"This year I was able to have more time in the recruiting process, and with that time we were able to be very intentional with who we recruited because of the systems we want to use on both the offensive and defensive sides, and how we want our program represented on campus and in the community." Herman said.
With more time spent with each player in the recruitment process, chemistry and camaraderie throughout the team can begin to be built now in the offseason not as the season goes along.
"With that said, I do think our preseason will look different this year because we again have more time. Our guys are already starting to get to know each other through group chats and things like that, where last year at this time we were about two weeks away from my official start date and were still needing to fill out the roster with a few more players." Herman said.
One of the impressive characteristics from the new class is the height and size that the wings and guards possess will allow the Tetons to be able to guard all positions on the floor.
"We are very happy to have found success recruiting Guards/Wings that are a bit taller, longer, and bigger that will have the ability to guard multiple positions. It will also allow us to evaluate early this Fall to see what type of defense is going to suit us best. I have a certain way I would like us to play, but I’m excited to see what might fit our personnel best." Herman said.
The Tetons also added a lot of depth at the post and forward positions. Adding size and players with the ability to shoot is going to be a big advantage on the rebound and defensive side, but will also allow the team to space the floor on offense with three point threats from every position.
"One of our missions this spring was to beef up our roster in terms of height, length, and overall toughness. We didn’t have much depth at the Forward or Center positions and that was priority number one. Last season, to nobody’s fault, we weren’t overly big which forced our hand at times on the defensive side and I felt we were a bit stuck with only one way to do certain things." Herman said
Herman acknowledged the Teton alumni in their help recommending players around the country and from across the globe. The Tetons has a number of talented players who came to the school from other countries. Countries such as Trinidad and Sweden have been very successful in the Teton Men Basketball program. As a way to pay it forward, many of the Alumni who go back to their home country or still have close ties recommend players to the program that Herman takes very seriously. The alumni see this as a way to give another player the same opportunity and experience that was afforded them.
"We were able to get eyes on some very good athletes that I have a direct connection to Williston State College that wouldn’t have been possible without our amazing alumni base. We were able to pull guys from Omaha, NE, Sweden, and Trinidad because previous Tetons had guys for us to look at," Herman said. "I take those recommendations very seriously, because these are guys that enjoyed their time here, had great success here and wherever they next transferred to, and want to see some of their own players come and have that same experience too. It’s still a work in progress, but I’m excited to continue building relationships with our alumni base so things like this can happen on a regular basis."
Herman also has a number of trusted scouts in Australia who recommend great talent to the program.
"We were able to sign some terrific young men from Australia. The Mon-Dak has recruited this area very well in the past, and I have a few very trusted eyes that know the landscape very well in Australia so I was happy to see that we can keep that pipeline going not only for this year, but many more in the future." Herman said.
The successful recruitment class will be adding depth and size to the roster, and for Herman to now have a full year to recruit and connect with his players, while also making changes to implement his system. The season couldn't come sooner for the Tetons.