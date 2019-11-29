As part of the Booster Club Classic, the Well played host to a triple-header of men’s and women’s basketball on Friday, Nov. 29. In the marque matchup of the evening, the Williston State College men’s team lost to the undefeated Otero Junior College Rattlers (11-0) in a game that came down to the final shot.
The first half featured a closely contested battle with nine lead changes. With both teams able to produce highlights on both ends of the floor throughout the period, Otero momentarily jumped out to a 39-36 advantage with 12 seconds to go before halftime. Shortly after that, WSC’s Eden Holt nailed a buzzer beating long ball from the wing to tie up the game 39-39 at intermission.
In the second half, the Tetons fell behind early and found themselves trailing 57-48 with 13:46 to go in the game, their largest deficit of the evening. However, Williston State slowly chipped away at Otero’s lead, and a dunk by big man Nathaniel Powell gave WSC a 71-70 edge with 3:01 to go in the game.
Shortly after that, a pair of Kobey Lam free throws made the score 73-72 in favor of the Tetons. However, WSC was unable to build on their lead after several unsuccessful field goal attempts inside the paint. With 21.7 second remaining, Otero’s Eoin Nelson sinked two pressure free throws to put the Rattlers ahead for good, 74-73.
Williston State had one last chance for a comeback bid, but Jordan Kellier’s step back jump shot from the top of the arc was off the mark as the final buzzer sounded. By virtue of the loss, WSC now owns an overall season mark of 7-3. For the Tetons, Lam and Kellier each scored 20 points in defeat.
Also at the Well that evening, the women of Gillette College were victorious over Miles CC in blowout fashion, 82-45, and the Williston State College women’s squad earned their second win of the season by defeating an undermanned Little Big Horn club which dressed just six players, 84-33.
Tetons sophomore forward Gabriella Capasso led all scorers with 26 points on 11-of-17 from the field, and 4-of-5 shooting at the foul line. She also collected seven boards and five steals on the evening. Laia Balcells Niubo also contributed for the Tetons in the one-sided affair, registering 14 points, 10 steals and eight rebounds.
On Saturday, Nov. 30, the Tetons women’s team continue tournament play at the Well against Gillette at 2 p.m. For weekend coverage of Williston State College, please go to willistonherald.com.