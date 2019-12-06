On Friday, Dec. 6, the Williston State College Tetons men’s basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak by defeating Marshalltown Community College, 84-79 in a road contest played in Ottumwa, Iowa. By virtue of the victory, WSC improves to 8-3 on the season.
Meanwhile, the Tetons women’s team was also on the road Friday as they lost to the College of Southern Idaho by a final score of 91-28. The loss drops Williston State’s overall season record to 2-10.
Both Teton basketball clubs have road matchups scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7. While the men’s team will travel to Indian Hills Community College, the women’s team will visit Salt Lake CC for their next contest. For weekend coverage of the Tetons, please visit willistonherald.com.