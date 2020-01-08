With their last basketball games taking place back on Dec. 12, Williston State College was back on the court for a pair of games on Jan. 4 and 5. Unfortunately for Teton fans, the men's and women's teams each suffered a pair of losses on the road to Sheridan College and Northwest College.
On the men's side, WSC was beaten by Sheridan, 75-72 on Jan. 4, and followed that up with a loss to Northwest College, 90-86 on Jan. 5. Teton guard Eden Holt registered a game-high 20 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field against Sheridan, and scored a team-high 26 points while connecting on 7-of-11 shots from downtown against Northwest. Following the two defeats, the WSC men's squad now owns an overall season record of 9-6.
For the Teton women, they were beaten by Sheridan 102-47 on Jan. 4, and by Northwest, 70-45 on Jan. 5. Gabriella Capasso recorded 19 points and 10 rebounds against Sheridan, and led all scorers with 16 points in the contest against Northwest. The WSC women's team now has a season mark of 3-13.
Up next for both Teton teams, they are scheduled to face North Dakota State College of Science on the road on Thursday, Jan. 9. While the women's game is slated for 5:30 p.m., the men's game will take place at 7:30.