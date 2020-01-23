After a slow start to the season, the Williston State College Tetons (9-17) reeled off a four-game sweep at the Big Mountain Classic Showcase, which took place in Colorado from Jan. 17-20.
In their four consecutive victories over Utah State, the University of Colorado, Grand Canyon and Northern Colorado, the Tetons outscored their opponents 26-13. According to WSC head coach John Bowkus, he attributes his club's tournament success to playing a very disciplined brand of hockey.
"We took just 11 total penalties in the four games combined, so that was a big positive," Bowkus told the Williston Herald via email. "And on special teams, we were 46 percent on power plays, and 73 percent on penalty kills. We were very competitive and we were very disciplined, that was the difference."
Individually, WSC forward Wade Auger racked up 14 points in the showcase, including a four-goal, five-assist game against Grand Canyon on Jan. 19. In addition to Auger's exploits on the ice, fellow Teton forwards Blake Zabinski and Tanner Davis combined for 14 points during the tournament, and goalie David Allaire accumulated a 92 percent save percentage in three games for the Tetons.
Also making an impact, the WSC defense accounted for eight goals in the four-game sweep. According to Bowkus, the successful road trip served as a great morale boost to the entire team.
"Our expectations were to go to Colorado and at the minimum, go 3-1. We know that we are still short of players with injuries and eligibility. It definitely help our long-term goals, we are all striving to make the regional tournament where anything can happen once you get there," the coach adds.
Up next for the Tetons, they are scheduled to host the Providence Argonauts at the Pete Conlin Arena for a two-game set on Friday, Jan. 24, and Saturday, Jan. 25. According to Bowkus, he believes the recent road triumph will have a positive impact on WSC's mental attitude against a Providence club who got the better of the Tetons in their last two meetings back on Oct. 4 and 5 by a combined score of 13-5.
"The showcase results gives us a little more confidence in our brand of play and the play of our goalies," the Tetons' hockey mentor adds. "It puts a little more swagger in our step."