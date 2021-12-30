WSC 2021 Hockey | Joshua Hodroff

Joshua Hodroff, No. 12 on the Williston State College hockey team, races with the puck during a Nov. 3 home game against the University of Mary. The Tetons lost 6-0.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

The Williston State College hockey team and men’s and women’s basketball teams have already played a considerable amount of games, but once 2022 kicks off, those teams will have plenty of games left to get better and improve their standings..

Here’s a look at those teams’ schedules for the month of January, which will be a crucial month for the teams to get the ball rolling.

All dates, times and opponents are according to the WSC athletics website.

Hockey

Jan. 7 @ Montana State University 8 p.m.

Jan. 8 @ University of Providence 8 p.m.

Jan. 14 vs. Colorado State University @ Big Mountain Classic 9:45 p.m.

Jan. 15 vs. University of Colorado @ Big Mountain Classic 6 p.m.

Jan. 16 vs. Arizona State University @ Big Mountain Classic 5:15 p.m.

Jan. 17 vs. University of Northern Colorado @ Big Mountain Classic 1:30 p.m.

Jan. 21 vs. University of Jamestown D2 7 p.m.

Jan. 22 vs. University of Jamestown D2 7 p.m.

Jan. 28 @ University of Jamestown D1 7 p.m.

Jan. 29 @ University of Jamestown D1 Time TBA

Jan. 30 vs. University of Mary 5 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Jan. 6 vs. Dakota College at Bottineau 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 9 @ Lake Region State College 3 p.m.

Jan. 13 vs. Bismarck State College 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 17 vs. Dawson Community College 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 20 @ Miles Community College 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 26 vs. North Dakota State College of Science 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 27 vs. United Tribes Technical College 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 31 @ Bismarck State College 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Jan. 3 @ Turtle Mountain Community College 5 p.m.

Jan. 6 vs. Dakota College at Bottineau 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 9 @ Lake Region State College 1 p.m.

Jan. 13 vs. Bismarck State College 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 17 vs. Dawson Community College 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 20 @ Miles Community College 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 26 vs. North Dakota State College of Science 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 27 vs. United Tribes Technical College 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 31 @ Bismarck State College 5:30 p.m.

