Williston State College officially announced the hiring of Jared Ward as the new head softball coach in an Aug. 12 press release.
Ward has been in Williston for five years after moving from Colorado Springs and isn't new to Williston State College or softball.
In fact, according to the press release, he has a baseball background, which started in high school. There, he was a two-year varsity player on the baseball team.
In college he played baseball at Salem International University in West Virginia, which is a NCAA Division II school.
He graduated with his master's in sports and recreational management and in 2015 he moved to Williston and was the assistant baseball coach for two years at Williston State.
Ward then transitioned to being the strength and conditioning coach for the college.
Now, as the new softball coach, he said he is not only filled with emotions but is excited for the challenges ahead, for the staff he will have and for the teams he will coach.
"Our staff is hitting the ground running with recruiting, practice plans, and reaching out to mentors," he said in the press release. "We aim to build a competitive program and create avenues for current and future Tetons to have successful careers long after Williston State."