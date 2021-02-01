The Williston State College volleyball team started its season at last, dropping the first two games of the season both by 3-0 scores.
Also in action over the weekend, the Teton hockey team was in action, winning all three games it played to end a losing streak and start a winning streak.
Here’s a breakdown of the teams’ games over the weekend.
Volleyball
The Tetons played a two-game home-and-away series on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30 against Bismarck State College, dropping the season-opening series 3-0 in both games.
Sydney Labatte and Isabel Evans led the team in kills with six each, and Natalie Edgar had five kills. Five other players registered kills for Williston State.
Kira Kristjanson led the team on the defensive side, recording 15 digs. Edgar also recorded double figure digs with 10, being the only other Teton player to get double-digit digs in the match.
Overall, Bismarck State held an advantage over Williston State in statistical categories. Bismarck State held a 66-43 advantage in digs, and Bismarck State held a 41-26 advantage in kills.
In the Jan. 30 game between the two teams, a road game for Williston State, the Tetons had a tougher time getting things going.
The team only recorded 14 kills total. Defensively, though, the Tetons played tough, recording 55 digs, 27 more than what Bismarck State had.
Labatte, Evans and Tia McGorman each had three kills to lead Williston State, while Edgar and Haley Labatte each had two kills. Madison Daniel recorded one kill.
Edgar led the team in digs with 12, while Jolyssa Marquart and Jade Llamas each had 11 digs.
Hockey
The start to the second half of the season was not a welcoming one for the Tetons, as they lost their first six games in a row.
On average, opponents were scoring 7.66 goals per game, while Williston State was sitting at 2.33 goals per game.
Things turned around over the weekend, though, as the Tetons won three straight road games.
On Jan. 29 and Jan. 30, Williston State defeated the University of Minnesota-Crookston 3-1 and 7-3, respectively, and on Jan. 31, the Tetons defeated the University of Jamestown 3-2 after a shootout.
The Tetons’ defense stepped up, and the offense got going more to provide cushion for them to get the wins.
In the three games, Williston State’s opponents only averaged two goals per game, while the Tetons averaged 4.33 goals per game.
Despite the bad start to the second half of the season, Williston State is still sitting in a good spot. Overall, the Tetons are 10-13, but in conference play, they are an even 9-9.
Williston State has some time off until its next game, which is Feb. 10 against the University of Mary. After that, on Feb. 12 and Feb. 13, is a back-to-back against Crookston again.
The time off between games and the three-game winning streak could give the Tetons some momentum and new energy to get some more wins and start this next stretch of the season on a good note.