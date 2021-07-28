The Williston State College hockey team adds three more names to its fall roster, and two of those names are returning for their second year as Tetons.
Thomas Patterer and Fox Dodds are returning for their second year. Meanwhile, Freddy Peters, from Rochester, New York, committed to play for the team. Peters is a goaltender.
Patterer, a defenseman for the team, played in 31 games so far for the Tetons and earned eight points.
Dodds was one of the highest scorers on the team for the 2020/2021 season. He played in 35 games and earned a total of 28 points.
According to the Tetons' Hockey Twitter page, these three names bring the total team headcount to 21.
The first game of the season is slated for Oct. 22 at Minot State University.
The Tetons will play their regular season through February this year.