The calendar year is winding down the last quarter of 2020, and the month of October and the colder weather signifies one thing: Hockey.
That’s right, Williston State College’s hockey team has kicked off its season and has already played four games, with five more scheduled for October.
The Tetons split their first two games of the year, defeating the University of Jamestown 4-1 in the season opener on Oct. 9, then losing to the University of Jamestown 4-2 on Oct. 10.
Over the weekend, they lost two matches to Minot State University. The first was 9-0 on Friday, Oct. 16 and the second was 9-2 on Saturday, Oct. 17, according to the livestream feed.
Both games were played in Watford City.
A lot of new players make up the Tetons roster this season, as there are only five returning players from the previous season.
Dylan Borseth, Brendan Jay, Tanner Davis, Carson Arndt and Campbell Jackson return this year out of a roster of 20 total players.
Other players on the roster come from a diverse range of states in the U.S., three different Canadian provinces and one international player from Austria, according to a press release on the team’s website.
Additionally, five players are from the surrounding area.
Borseth and Arndt are from Williston, first-year forwards Jackson Dodd and Fox Dodd are from Watford City and first-year defenseman William VanHook is from Sidney.
The next match for the Tetons is Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 at North Dakota State University. Followed by a match on Oct. 28 against the University of Mary. Those three games will be away.
Anyone wanting to watch the Tetons live in Williston will have to wait just a bit longer, as they do not play at home in Williston until October 30 and 31 when they take on North Dakota State.
There are also five games in November:
- Nov. 13 vs. University of Jamestown
- Nov. 14 vs. University of Jamestown
- Nov. 21 vs. University of Mary
- Nov. 25 at Dakota College at Bottineau
- Nov. 27 at Dakota College at Bottineau