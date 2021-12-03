The Williston State College men’s hockey team lost a close game to Dakota College at Bottineau on Wednesday, Dec. 1, losing 3-2.
The Tetons took an early lead, but a crucial goal by Bottineau in the overtime period was the deciding factor in the game.
Until that point, the game was tied 2-2 after the third period, but in overtime, Bottineau scored just 13 seconds after the initial faceoff at mid-ice to get the win.
The Tetons played well both offensively and defensively overall, and late in the third period when the game was still tied, Williston State applied some good pressure on Bottineau’s defense and got some good opportunities.
Williston State got on the board first, scoring with 8:41 left in the first period.
Thomas Patterer corralled a clear attempt from Bottineau, near the blue line of Bottineau’s zone, and he quickly dumped the puck off to his right to Jake Freise.
Freise fired a wrist shot at the net, beating the Bottineau goalie to give the Tetons the early lead.
Williston State held that lead through the rest of the first period and three minutes into the second, until Bottineau tied the game with a quick rebound off a deflected shot.
The Tetons regained the lead a bit later in the second period, when Isaac Ellingson got free on a breakaway and put away the goal by juking the goalie, putting Williston State up 2-1 with 6:22 left in the second period.
That lead held until there was 7:26 left in the third, when Bottineau tied the game once again.
With the loss, the Tetons drop to 6-8 on the year and are on a two-game losing streak. Williston State has a couple home games on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4 against University of Jamestown D2.
The Tetons will hit the road again on Wednesday, Dec. 8 to face the University of Mary.
The reporter watched the livestream of the game via the Tetons’ YouTube page.