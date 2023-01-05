Williston State College Logo

Williston State College Logo 

 Williston State College

The Williston State College Tetons are looking to finish their season strong with the start of the second half of the hockey season underway. To kick off the second half, the Tetons will compete in a double header against Montana State University on Jan. 6 and 7.

Currently, the Tetons are 4-8, but Head Coach Donovan Gault said that with their strong play there should be a couple more wins this year. He also said that the team has underperformed in the first half of the season.



Tags

Load comments