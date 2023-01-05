The Williston State College Tetons are looking to finish their season strong with the start of the second half of the hockey season underway. To kick off the second half, the Tetons will compete in a double header against Montana State University on Jan. 6 and 7.
Currently, the Tetons are 4-8, but Head Coach Donovan Gault said that with their strong play there should be a couple more wins this year. He also said that the team has underperformed in the first half of the season.
"I think the team underperformed a little bit first semester. We had some setbacks with injuries and didn’t capitalize against a couple of teams we thought we should have beaten," Gault said. "As far as adjustments for the second half, we need to find a way to play a full 60 mins. It is something we have talked about quite a bit as a team. The games we have won so far this year are the games we play hard the whole game, and the ones we have lost are the ones where we have taken a period or two off."
In the first half of the season, the Tetons were 3-1 at home and 1-6 on the road. A huge advantage for the second half of the season is that eight of the last 13 games will be in Williston.
"The home games down the stretch are huge for us. It allows our guys to not have to sit on a bus, have access to their trainer and sleep in their own beds; plus from a coaching standpoint, we get last change and get to play in front of our own fans, which when we have a packed house makes a big difference," Gault said.
Freshman Cody Barnes is a standout player for the Tetons in the first half of the season, putting up 23 total points so far, 12 of those being goals.