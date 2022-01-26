The Williston State College hockey team started the new year with a rough stretch of games, going 1-3 to begin 2022 play.
Sitting at 8-15 overall, there’s still time for the Tetons to get back on track, especially with nine games scheduled for February according to the WSC athletics website.
So far in January, the Tetons have played four games and have one remaining in the month.
Williston State has lost to Montana State University (9-3), the University of Providence (5-2) and Minot State University D1 (6-0) so far, but the Tetons picked up a win over the University of Jamestown D2 (6-1), according to the Teton website.
The win over Jamestown was the fourth-largest margin of victory this season for Williston State, and the win stopped a six-game losing streak.
In this first stretch of 2022 games, the Tetons have been outscored 21-11, but they have the chance to end January on a good note on Sunday, Jan. 30, when they host the University of Mary.
Looking ahead at the rest of the season, there are a few things to keep in mind for the Tetons.
Including the game on Sunday, Williston State only has two home games remaining. The other is on Feb. 2, when the Tetons host Dakota College at Bottineau.
Otherwise, the other eight games in February are either at the opponents’ venue or a neutral site.
While the long road trip to end the regular season isn’t favorable, the Tetons have some recent success to look back on.
This season, Williston State is a combined 7-8 away from home (4-6 on the road, 3-2 at neutral sites).
So even though the Tetons won’t have the home ice or crowd for support, their records on the road this year are great.
The last game of the regular season for Williston State will be on Feb. 19, when the Tetons take on the University of Minnesota-Crookston.