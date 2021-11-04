Freddy Peters, goaltender for the Williston State College hockey team, did all he could to fend off the University of Mary Marauders.
Peters kept the Marauders scoreless for the first period, fighting off 25 shots on goal.
Despite this, the Marauders wore out the Tetons' defense and found the back of the net just over two minutes into the second period.
After that, the Tetons collapsed and weren't able to find their breakthrough, and following a devastating final period (UMary scored four more times, and each goal was within five minutes of each other) they lost 6-0.
Peters finished the game 53 saves for the Tetons, giving the team the most significant highlight of the night.
Donovan Gault, the Tetons' new head coach, said one of the things that hurt his team in Wednesday night's game was not having several key players on the roster.
Those players are currently out with injury, and even though he said those who stepped up and filled in did do a good job, it was tough not having those key players.
"I think the guys that filled in did a good job but at the end of the day we cared more about what the refs were making for calls and getting redemption after they scored that Michigan goal," Gault said. "It's tough."
In total Williston State had 19 shots on goal—one shot on goal in the first period, seven in the second period and 11 in the third period.
Gault said in the first period the team was doing a great job, but once UMary scored, he said they started "running around."
"It's a tough loss," he said. "It's always tough when you lose at home too. Luckily we have two games this weekend to get some redemption against (the Montana State University club team) after we lost to them (Oct. 29)."
But Gault said they aren't going to dwell on the loss. In fact, he said he told the team that although they can be upset for the night, they need to switch their focus and put all their attention on the weekend rematch.
He said those are the games that are more important.
"Losses suck, but at the end of the day we still got 38 games ahead of us and that's what we need to shift our attention to," Gault said.
Gault also said that a player will be returning to the lineup in the weekend games, so a change can be expected. And he said when the other players return, it'll be huge.
As for redemption, the Tetons will get another shot at UMary a few more times this season, according to their schedule online. The first crack will be on Dec. 8 in UMary territory.
Overall, Gault said that his 28-man roster is about a 50/50 mix as far as rookies and veterans go.
That being said, he said the rookies do give it their all and do get just as frustrated, if not more than the vets.