The Williston State Hockey game scheduled for Friday, Nov. 5 has been canceled. 

The Tetons were supposed to play Montana State. 

However, the Saturday, Nov. 6 game is still on. Saturday's game starts at 7 p.m. at the Raymond Center. 

WSC Athletic Director Jayden Olson announced the cancellation via email early Friday afternoon. 

He did not say why the game was canceled.

