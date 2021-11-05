WSC hockey game canceled Friday; Saturday game is still on The Williston Herald Staff Nov 5, 2021 Nov 5, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week UPDATED Tetons Logo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Williston State Hockey game scheduled for Friday, Nov. 5 has been canceled. The Tetons were supposed to play Montana State. However, the Saturday, Nov. 6 game is still on. Saturday's game starts at 7 p.m. at the Raymond Center. WSC Athletic Director Jayden Olson announced the cancellation via email early Friday afternoon. He did not say why the game was canceled. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Game Hockey Game Wsc Sport Jayden Olson Teton Cancellation Email Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 15 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR One dead following early morning shooting in Williston Bakken accident inspired new, life-saving safety device that's getting attention all the way to Texas Dr. Francis R. Corner, 78 Williston couple bring the North Pole to Halloween every year Naomi Rae Rossow, 60 Williams County will loan Cerilon $6 million for Trenton GTL plant Jerry Dean Sergent, 63 and Noreen Ann Sergent, 62 Jundt releases statement, "strongly refuses" to step down Grenora-based farmer Wade Fischer talks about his journey into organic farming Jerry Sergent, 63 and Noreen Sergent, 62 Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back