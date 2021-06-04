The Williston State College hockey team has added four new names to its 2021-2022 roster.
On June 2, the team announced on its Twitter page that they signed Riley Christison as a goalie for the next school year.
Christison is from Bethune, Saskatchewan, Canada.
But the list continues for the Tetons.
On May 29 they added Tylin Cameron to the roster.
He’s a center from Beardys First Nation.
Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation is a Cree First Nations band government in Saskatchewan, Canada.
Then, on May 22 they welcomed Frazier Mohler from Phoenix, Arizona.
Mohler is a right wing.
On May 20, Thein Gamble committed to play. He is also from Beardys First Nation and is a left wing.
So far, according to their Twitter page, the Tetons signed nine new players to the fall 2021 roster.