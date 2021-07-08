Williston State College has hired Shawn Neary as the new head men’s basketball coach.
Neary has been a head coach at the junior college level for 24 years and has 472 wins on his resume, according to a press release on the college’s website.
The announcement came unexpectedly on July 8.
Neary will replace Rylee Hernandez, who also coached softball for the college.
Hernandez originally announced he would be leaving the college on May 20 to coach at Seward County Community College in Liberal, Kansas.
As of the morning of July 9, there was no word on who will be coaching softball.
There is also no word on which basketball players are returning or if any new players have been recruited either while Hernandez was still coach or during the time he left over a month ago.
Neary spent this last year on staff at Montana State University-Billings, and in a press release Tetons Athletic Director Jayden Olson said he is confident next year’s team will win “not only on the court but in the classroom and community.”
“The committee was extremely impressed with Coach Neary’s vast knowledge of WSC and the greater Williston area,” Olson wrote. “He is extremely passionate, and we know the greater Williston area will love watching Coach Neary’s teams play. Coach Neary and his family will be a great addition to our Teton Family.”
Neary said in a press release that moving to Williston is a great opportunity and he is looking forward to building the program to be regionally and nationally competitive.
“I have always respected Williston State College, and the people of Williston,” Neary said. “Their support for the college and its athletic teams has always been impressive.”