Donovan Gault is the new head coach for the Williston State College hockey team.
News of his hire was published on the Tetons' website on Oct. 6.
Gault, a Grand Forks native, was a scout for the Bozeman Icedogs (NA3HL), Steel County Blades (USPHL Premier) and Weyburn Red Wings (SJHL).
He was an assistant coach for Minot High School for one season and he was the associate head coach for the Minot State University women's hockey team during the 2018-2019 season.
During his tenure as associate head coach for the Lady Beavers, the team placed second at the national tournament.
Gault also played hockey at Dakota College Bottineau and went on to play professional hockey for both the Carnduff Red Devils and NIK Swedish.
In an article from the Tetons' website, Gault said that he is excited to work in Williston.
"Growing up in North Dakota and playing hockey, we used to come to Williston a lot and it was always a fun game," he said in the article. "The community supports the hockey teams well, and it will be fun to coach in front of those crowds now."
Jayden Olson, the athletic director for Williston State, said in the Oct. 6 article that Gault has extreme passion passion for hockey.
"He brings a great energy about him and has high expectations for both himself and his program," Olson said. "We are excited for him to lead Teton Hockey."
Gault said that his goal this year is to compete for a national title.
"The Tetons won back-to-back titles in the NJCAA, and I think we have the makings of becoming championship contenders again in the ACHA," Gault said.
According to the Tetons' website, the hockey team is supposed to have their first game on Friday, Oct. 15.
They'll be playing games on Friday and Saturday against the Minnesota State University Moorhead.