Within the span of only eight days, the Williston State College athletic program has made a pair of new hires.
On Tuesday, April 14, WSC announced the addition of Bill Triplett as the new women's head basketball coach. Triplett fills the void left by former Tetons head coach Kia Herbel, who was relieved of her duties on March 17. Then on April 22, Jayden Olson was named as the program's new athletic director, taking over for Jason Herbers, who resigned on Jan. 2.
Olson, 40, who graduated from WSC in 2000, was a former student-athlete as he competed on the Tetons men's basketball team under then head coach Terry Olson. From there, he continued his studies at Dickinson's State University, earning a bachelor's degree in physical education, and then pursued a masters degree in kinesiology at the University of North Dakota. Olson then returned to WSC, serving as an assistant basketball coach for the Tetons from 2003-2005.
During that time, Olson returned WSC to assist his former coach as an assistant basketball coach for the Tetons from 2003 to 2005. Most recently, the former Teton served as the associate men's basketball coach at North Dakota State University and has worked with the Bison athletic program for the past six years.
Beginning his new role as athletic director on May 1, Olson tells the Williston Herald his ties to the WSC program, as well as his desire to spend more time with his wife, Katie, and their two young children, Kennedi and Kamdyn, were key elements in his decision to take the job.
"Being a coach at a Division I program makes for a pretty hectic travel schedule," Olson shares. "I have a two and-a-half year old, and a one-year old to think about, so priorities in life can change, and Williston has a very special place in my heart, so I thought this job is a great fit. I'm looking forward reconnecting with the people there, and I hope to transfer my experiences as a student-athlete and a coach over to the administrative side of things."
A native of Beulah, Olson says his long-term vision for the program is to help each of the men's and women's teams achieve as much success as possible in their respective sports. He believes an open line of communication between coaches, players and administrators will be the most efficient way to build the program.
"I really want to push things forward, and figure out what our coaches and teams need to be successful," the new athletic director continues. "Hopefully, we can enjoy success with a number of conference championships, and have our players do well in the classroom so they can sign on with four-year colleges after their time with us. I want everyone to be proud to be a part of the Teton family."
As for WSC's new women's basketball head coach, Triplett hails from Lambert, Montana, and is a three-time state champion high school coach who began his career in 1980. From 2007-2017, Triplett also coached women’s basketball and softball at Minot State University before returning to Montana to serve as the head girls basketball coach at Savage High School.
The long time coach takes over a Tetons women's club who struggled through a 4-27 campaign a year ago, and had just one conference victory on the season. As Triplett tries to rejuvenate the program, he explains that his goal is simply to get better each day while focusing on fundamentals. The Montana native also looks to infuse a winning mentality into his players.
"I don't care about the record we had last year, this is a new start for us," Triplett says. "We have some awesome resources here and a great facility, it's not going to happen over night, but I'm definitely excited about the possibilities. I just want our players to get after it on both ends of the floor, put pressure on opposing defense, limit turnovers and play with an uptempo style. If we can get in people's faces and impose our will, good things will start to happen for us."