The volleyball team at Williston State College did not have a fall competition season.
The Lady Tetons were just one example of many college level teams whose seasons were moved or cut short as a result of COVID-19 concerns or precautions.
However, the lack of games and shortened amount of practice time did not stop the team from working hard to prepare for the spring semester.
Now, Chelsea Hinck, the head coach for the team, said because of her team’s hard work, diligence and heart, they deserve their upcoming spring season.
At the start of the 2020 school year, the volleyball team and other teams at WSC were allowed to at least practice during the fall semester, something Hinck said was a motivation boost for her nine new freshmen players.
She said her team was excited to get started and play again after the pandemic shut down everything in the spring (2020).
But the pandemic didn’t stay away.
“As soon as we started practicing Aug. 31 the next day we were all out because of close contacts to those who tested positive for COVID-19,” Hinck said.
Then later on in the fall semester, she said nearly 85 percent of her squad caught COVID-19, forcing them into quarantine.
It was challenging, she said, as they navigated at-home individual practices while in quarantine.
And when they were finally able to return in September, an outbreak on campus and within athletics pushed practices to resume in October.
But volleyball wasn’t completely left out. The team had one scrimmage on Oct. 27 against Dawson Community College (according to the Teton Athletic website) and Hinck said her players still practiced and conditioned both independently and together as a team.
Yet, Hinck said the difficult fall semester is exactly why the team is looking forward to the spring because they finally have a season with an actual schedule set in stone.
All athletes can return to WSC on Jan. 4 and Hinck said after rapid COVID-19 testing and if they test negative those athletes can start practicing Jan. 5.
And Hinck said her team will be ready.
“They are super eager to get back on the floor together,” Hinck said. “They are always so eager to train and really excited (in general) and they will connect as well.”
As far as goals for next season, Hinck said one of the main ones is to encourage the team to maintain excellent academic status, and to encourage them to grow and connect on and off the court.
“We have such great potential with these young ladies,” she said. “I want to keep striving to make this program the best it can be with girls that are really motivated and have a good head on their shoulders.”