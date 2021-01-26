Here's a look at game times for the Williston State College basketball teams, hockey team and volleyball team.
Fans are not allowed to attend any WSC home games as of right now. Additionally, all games are still subject to change based on the current COVID-19 environment.
Game times can also be found on the Teton Athletics website.
Hockey
Jan. 29 7 p.m. @ U of MN-Crookston
Jan. 30 2 p.m. @ U of MN-Crookston
Jan. 31 7 p.m. @ University of Jamestown
Men's basketball
Jan. 28 7:30 p.m. vs. United Tribes Technical College
Volleyball
Jan. 29 7 p.m. vs. Bismarck State College
Jan. 30 2 p.m. @ Bismarck State College
Women's basketball
Jan. 28 5:30 p.m. vs. United Tribes Technical College