Here's a look at game times for the Williston State College basketball teams, hockey team and volleyball team. 

Fans are not allowed to attend any WSC home games as of right now. Additionally, all games are still subject to change based on the current COVID-19 environment. 

Game times can also be found on the Teton Athletics website

Hockey

Jan. 29 7 p.m. @ U of MN-Crookston

Jan. 30 2 p.m. @ U of MN-Crookston

Jan. 31 7 p.m. @ University of Jamestown 

Men's basketball

Jan. 28 7:30 p.m. vs. United Tribes Technical College

Volleyball 

Jan. 29 7 p.m. vs. Bismarck State College

Jan. 30 2 p.m. @ Bismarck State College 

Women's basketball

Jan. 28 5:30 p.m. vs. United Tribes Technical College

