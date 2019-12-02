Following their win 84-33 victory over Little Big Horn on Friday, Nov. 29, the Williston State College women’s basketball team was defeated by the Gillette Pronghorns 87-43 on Saturday, Nov. 30 in the second game of the Tetons Booster Club Classic. The loss drops WSC’s season mark to 2-9.
Four Gillette players scored in double figures, with Kobe King-Hawea’s 26 points leading the way for the Pronghorns. Meanwhile, WSC sophomore Gabriella Capasso notched a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, both team highs.
Up next for the Teton women’s squad, they are scheduled to travel to the College of Southern Idaho for their next matchup on Friday, Dec. 6. As for the Teton men’s basketball program, who currently sport a season record of 7-3, they will be at Marshalltown Community College for their next contest on Dec. 6.