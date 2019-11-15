On Friday, Nov. 15, the Well hosted a doubleheader of men’s basketball as part of the Williston State Invitational.
In the first game of the evening, it was the College of Southern Idaho who came away with a convincing win over Minnesota Prep Academy, 92-52.
In the second contest, the hometown Williston State College Tetons took the court against the Casper Thunderbirds. The first half featured strong Teton defense from the opening tip as Casper had their issues handling the ball on the perimeter, as well in the paint. Meanwhile, WSC’s offense featured a blend of second chance looks inside, and solid shooting from the outside.
The Tetons enjoyed early leads of 7-2 and 15-8. Then with just under 12 minutes remaining in the period, sophomore Johnathan Komagum split a pair of free throws to open up a 22-10 advantage. After that, Casper battled back, going on a 7-0 run to cut the lead to 22-17. From that point, WSC went on a 14-4 run to make the score 36-21 in favor of the Tetons with 4:04 to go in the half.
By intermission, Williston State led 45-30 as a pair of freshman, Kobey Lam and Jordan Kellier each accounted for 14 points by the break. Things got interesting in the second half as Casper started to mount a comeback. With less than 12 minutes to go in the ballgame, the Thunderbirds cut the lead to single digits at 55-46. Then a three pointer by Casper’s David Walker trimmed the Tetons lead to six at 57-51.
At that point, WSC’s offense began to force the issue, getting multiple buckets in the paint from the likes of Komagum, Kellier and Lam. The Tetons eventually went on a 15-2 run which was capped off by a three pointer from Kellier to give Williston State a commanding 72-53 lead with 6:06 to go. The Tetons’ lead remained in double digits for the rest of the game en route to an 86-73 victory. Lam finished with a game-high 28 points, and Kellier added 23.
The WSC men’s team will play the next game of their invitational against the College of Southern Idaho at the Well on Saturday, Nov. 16. Tip-off for that game is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Also on Friday, the WSC women’s basketball team registered their first win of the season on the road against Colorado Northwestern, 71-62. For weekend coverage of the Tetons, please go to willistonherald.com.