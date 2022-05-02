The Williston State College baseball team closed out its regular season with a string of three wins over the weekend.
Williston State won the final three games of a four-game series against the North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS) this weekend, propelling the Tetons into the postseason.
As for the series results, on Saturday, April 30, Williston State lost the first game 2-1, but the Tetons won the second game 9-3.
On Sunday, May 1, the Tetons won their games by scores of 5-4 and 6-2.
The strong finish to the regular season is exactly what the Tetons need, as they now prepare for postseason action.
Over the weekend, the Tetons played well in a couple close games, and overall, their hitting shined one last time for the regular season.
All statistics referenced are from the Williston State College athletics website.
Williston State averaged 5.25 runs per game, and in the last three games (the wins), the Tetons averaged 6.67 runs per game.
The run support that the Teton bats have been able to produce this season has been a key part of the team’s success, and as the Tetons start the postseason, that scoring will be more relied upon for even more wins.
The closest of the three wins for Williston State was the 5-4 win on Sunday, and what looked like a blowout waiting to happen turned into a close game down the stretch.
Williston State trailed 1-0 after the first inning, but the Tetons tied the game with one run in the third.
The next inning, the Tetons were able to put up four runs to blow the game wide open and take a commanding 5-1 lead.
All the momentum from that inning didn’t carry on, though, as Williston State was held scoreless for the final three innings.
Instead, it was NDSCS who started to get some scoring going.
In the fifth inning, NDSCS scored two runs to cut the Teton lead to 5-3, and in the sixth inning, NDSCS scored one more run.
That gave NDSCS some great momentum heading into a crucial seventh inning, but the Tetons held on for the close win.
Oscar Hargreaves was the standout Teton in the win, recording three runs batted in. In the 9-3 win on Saturday, Clayton McAllister and Chris Shopbell each recorded two RBIs to lead the team, and in the 6-2 win on Sunday, Brady Miles led the team with two hits and one RBI.
No information is updated on the WSC athletics website yet as to when the first postseason games will be for Williston State, but the Tetons have given themselves some nice momentum heading into it.