First camp flyer for WSC Woman's Basketball camp

Camp flyer for the first women's basketball camp for Williston State College

 Williston State College

50 years of Women's Basketball was honored at the Donn Skadeland Gymnasium at Williston State College (WSC) Saturday night. The celebration honored the last half of the century since the first women's basketball team was formed at the college. A banquet was held that highlighted the top coaches and former players were inducted into the Alumni Hall of Fame. 

Executive Director of the WSC and Alumni Association Hunter Berg started the ceremony thanking everyone for traveling great distances to be there to celebrate a group that is special to the college. 



Tags

Load comments