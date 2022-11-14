50 years of Women's Basketball was honored at the Donn Skadeland Gymnasium at Williston State College (WSC) Saturday night. The celebration honored the last half of the century since the first women's basketball team was formed at the college. A banquet was held that highlighted the top coaches and former players were inducted into the Alumni Hall of Fame.
Executive Director of the WSC and Alumni Association Hunter Berg started the ceremony thanking everyone for traveling great distances to be there to celebrate a group that is special to the college.
"This Tetons women's basketball group is whats near and dear to this college. Our success is probably unmatched in this state of North Dakota. We had more success than any other college," Berg said. He then joked that he might be a little biased on the matter.
"The loyalty of women's Teton is through the roof... to see this many people come from long distance really tells me that this is a good thing that we are doing," he continued.
One of the first people who were acknowledged in the ceremony was former Athletic Director and first Head Coach of the team, Phil Rabon.
Phil was approached by students who came into his office in 1972 asking if there could be a women's basketball team. Winning the head coaching job by only one vote from a committee, Phil was chosen to be the first coach of the team.
"We played 12 games our first successful year. We had 13 girls on the team. Only three had played high school basketball before," Rabon said. "It was amazing how much those girls improved and how much they listened."
The banquet also highlighted All-American players from some of the most successful teams in WSC history, such as Dianna Anderson who was the first All-American for WSC in the 1976-77 season.
Legendary coach Jean Roise introduced an athlete she coached and the newest Hall of Fame member, Angie Nedberg. She played for WSC during the 1993-94 season. Nedberg showed her appreciation for Roise in her speech.
"I enjoyed my time here. I would have followed her [Roise] anywhere. She is the best coach that I have ever had," Nedberg said.
By the speeches and conversation had, it is apparent that the bond between everyone who was involved in the program is still as strong as ever, even after all this time.