WSC Mondak Regionals

Abiodun Adedo sets up for the free throw in the semifinal game against North Dakota State College of Science. 

 Robert Wanek | Special to the Williston Herald

The Williston State College boys basketball season has come to end after a loss in the semifinals against North Dakota State College of Science, 71-53, in the Mondak Conference Regional Tournament over the weekend. This loss comes after beating Miles Community College in the quarterfinals, 88-74. 

This season was a year of growth for the Tetons, beginning the year with new Head Coach Alex Herman and bringing only one returning player back in Abiodun Adedo. The team had to start everything from scratch, learning new systems and forming chemistry game by game. The Tetons started they year off slow but throughout the season the team has shown growth and promise going into next season. 

Jadon Johnson-Lewis gets a layup in the paint against North Dakota State College of Science.


