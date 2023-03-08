The Williston State College boys basketball season has come to end after a loss in the semifinals against North Dakota State College of Science, 71-53, in the Mondak Conference Regional Tournament over the weekend. This loss comes after beating Miles Community College in the quarterfinals, 88-74.
This season was a year of growth for the Tetons, beginning the year with new Head Coach Alex Herman and bringing only one returning player back in Abiodun Adedo. The team had to start everything from scratch, learning new systems and forming chemistry game by game. The Tetons started they year off slow but throughout the season the team has shown growth and promise going into next season.
"It was a season of growth not only as a program, but on the individual side as well. To see where we started the season on Day One, to where we were at the end of the season is pretty remarkable and that’s exactly what I told the guys in the locker room," Alex Herman said.
The team is losing three sophomores ending the season: one returning sophomore, Abiodun Adedo, and two new players for this season, Shaheed Muhammad and Apollo Beck.
"Abi was our lone returner from last season, and as the season wore on he became a big part of our offense, and someone that our opponents put an emphasis on stopping. He also was brought a lot of energy and communication to our practices which helped with us in the growing process," Herman said.
Shaheed Muhammad was the main ball carrier for the Tetons and a player that was great at initiating offense in transition in addition to the half court.
"Shaheed was a consistent starter for us and he brought college basketball experience which really stabilized things for our team at the point guard position. I was very happy for Shaheed to be voted to the all-conference second team by the coaches in our conference. He was a 'stat stuffer' each night, leading our team in multiple categories while being one of our main ball handlers," he said.
Apollo Beck did not return to the team until second semester but when he came back his versatility on the offensive and defensive side made him a welcome addition midway through the season.
"We took a step forward when Apollo was able to get back into the lineup second semester with his shooting ability, and his knack for getting the job done on the defensive side as well," he said.
The three open roster spots from the departure of the sophomores need to be filled, but are in promising hands in this freshmen class. The growth and toughness that the freshmen learned this season will play a pivotal role in the upcoming season.
"Growth would be another key term to be used with our freshmen," Herman said. "It doesn’t matter where a player comes from, there is going to be a transition period for them to get comfortable with the speed, pace, and strength of the game. This period of time to adjust is different for everyone, and with that comes the amount of time that is spent on one sport which can drain you just as much mentally as it does physically. I really liked where our freshman were at the end of the season. It can be a long, grueling season but I thought they did a nice job, and I’m excited to get to work this offseason in the weight room to help them continue to build."
After a year of experience in the new role as head coach, Herman's confidence will only grow going into next season.
"I would like to thank you and all of Teton Nation for the support throughout this first year. I’m excited on how far we came as a program, but also eager to get back into the weight room and gym with our returners so we can continue to build and improve and get on the recruiting trail to continue finding Future Tetons," he said.